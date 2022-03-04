President Biden on Sacramento mass shooting: 'We must do more than mourn; we must act.'

Attorney General Rob Bonta also said the federal government and other states haven't done enough to keep communities throughout the nation safer from gun violence.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A mass shooting in Sacramento left six people dead and at least a dozen people injured. At least two shooters remain on the run, according to Sacramento Police Department.

It was the second mass shooting in five weeks for California’s capital city.

The shots were fired early Sunday. Officials said at least four of the wounded suffered life-threatening injuries. A video posted to Twitter showed people running through the street amid the sounds of gunfire.

Police Chief Kathy Lester said three of the victims who died were women and three were men. Only one has been identified so far, 38-year-old Sergio Harris.

The shooting left the Sacramento community reeling, leaving many in leadership to address the tragedy in the capital city.

Gov. Gavin Newsom referred to the shooting a a "horrendous act of gun violence."

“As it is early in this investigation, my Administration will continue to work closely with local and state law enforcement as we monitor the situation," Newsom said in a statement.

“What we do know at this point is that another mass casualty shooting has occurred, leaving families with lost loved ones, multiple individuals injured and a community in grief," he continued. "The scourge of gun violence continues to be a crisis in our country, and we must resolve to bring an end to this carnage.”

Attorney General Rob Bonta said the federal government and other states haven't done enough to keep communities throughout the nation safer from gun violence.

"We can never acknowledge that this is normal. This is far from normal. It is unacceptable. Enough is enough, and we need to end the scourge of gun violence that we are facing in the United States of America and California is going to continue to lead in this space," Bonta said.

Bonta said that, as the investigation continues and the root causes are learned, authorities will learn how to address those causes and prevent similar tragedies in the future.

"As we await the results of the investigation, it's important to double down on and build upon the things that we know do work," he added.

Sunday evening, President Joe Biden called on Congress to act following the shooting.

"But we must do more than mourn; we must act. That is why my Administration has taken historic executive action to implement my comprehensive gun crime reduction strategy — from standing up gun trafficking strike forces to helping cities across the country expand community violence interventions and hire more police officers for community policing," President Biden said, in part.

He urged Congress to act by banning ghost guns, requiring background checks, banning assault weapons and more.

"Pass my budget proposal, which would give cities more of the funding they need to fund the police and fund the crime prevention and intervention strategies that can make our cities safer. These are just a few of the steps Congress urgently needs to take to save lives," Biden said.

