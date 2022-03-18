Prescribing nature to combat common health problems | Health Beat with Brea Love

Doctors say spending time outside can combat some common illnesses like high blood pressure, anxiety and depression.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Physicians in dozens of states are encouraging their patients to spend some time in nature before taking medication to combat some common illnesses like high blood pressure, anxiety and depression.

Research shows Americans spend 93% of their time indoors, that includes 6% of the time in an enclosed vehicle. Spending time outside has a variety of health benefits from reduced stress, increased energy, to boosting your immune system.

ABC10 Health expert Dr. Tom Hopkins said this has always served as a first in line practice for him. When it comes to mental health disorders, he first encourages his patients to get outdoors, be social, and practice mindfulness.

"We have to be reasonable about it if you're trying all those things, getting outdoors, in nature, connecting, you really have to have that mind connection, because where the mind goes, the body will follow. So, if you have that connection and that's worked for you and you continue to make it a practice, then that's great," Hopkins said.

"But, If it doesn't work for you and you haven't derived those benefits, then of course you need to speak to your specialist, because as we know, not everything works for everybody. But it probably would work for most people."

There are a couple of park prescription programs in the United States. Park RX and The National Park RX initiative both have a goal of helping health providers integrate nature in with their everyday recommendations.