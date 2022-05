Florida district wants high school to cover yearbook photos of 'Don't Say Gay' student walkout

Principal Michael Hunter said the school decided to cover photos considered "out of compliance with board policy."

LONGWOOD, Fla. — Hundreds of students at a central Florida high school were told they won't get their yearbooks until they're censored to cover up images of students holding rainbow flags and a “love is love” sign during a protest of what they call the state's “Don't Say Gay” law.

Lyman High School Principal Michael Hunter said in a statement on Monday that “pictures and descriptions" documenting a student walk-out in March in response to Florida's Parental Rights in Education law were not “caught earlier in the review process."

The bill, signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in grades K through 3.

“Rather than reprinting the yearbook at substantial cost and delay, we have elected to cover that material that is out of compliance with board policy so that yearbooks can be distributed as soon as possible," the principal's statement said.

The yearbook's faculty advisor Danielle Pomeranz told the Orlando Sentinel that she was asked to check into putting stickers over the photos and captions depicting the walkout. She said it would cost $45,000 to reprint the 600 yearbooks.

“This really shouldn’t be happening because all we did as journalists was document what was happening at our school on our campus,” Skye Tiedemann, one of the yearbook’s editors-in-chief, told the Sentinel. “To have that covered up isn’t right...This is censorship.”

The Class of 2022 was set to have a "special seniors only" yearbook distribution night on Monday, according to Hunter's April 18 "Principal's Weekly Update."

But Tiedemann told WKMG that event was canceled.

Students at the school in Longwood, which is near Orlando, have created a hashtag “Stop the Stickers," which is circulating on social media. They also planned a peaceful protest at Tuesday night's meeting of the Seminole County School Board, WKMG reported.

Rep. Carlos G. Smith, a Democrat who is the state's first LGBTQ Latino legislator, said in a tweet that the “censorship is a direct result of the law these students were protesting. #WeWillNotBeErased in this so-called ‘free state.' “

A Seminole County HS is literally COVERING UP school protests against #DontSayGay in their 2022 yearbook.



This censorship is a direct result of the law these students were protesting. #WeWillNotBeErased in this so-called "free state".



I SUPPORT THE STUDENTS!🏳️‍🌈#StopTheStickers pic.twitter.com/GZGNQTCYxE — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) May 9, 2022

DeSantis frequently refers to the free state of Florida in his news conferences.

School district spokesman Michael Lawrence told the Sentinel that officials didn't want to give the impression that the walkout was a school-sponsored event. The yearbook does include a page highlighting the school's gay-straight alliance club, which met the district's policy and is not being covered by stickers.

10 Tampa Bay's Andrea Chu contributed to this report.

Censorship or not?

So is this censorship and do schools in Florida have the right to cover up or remove content from yearbooks?

To get a sharper insight, 10 Tampa Bay spoke with Hadar Harris, who is the executive director of the Student Press Law Center. SPLC is a non-profit that works to support and defend the First Amendment and press freedom rights of high school and college journalists.

The students have contacted the organization, and SPLC is now working with them to review the school's reason for why this content must be covered.

"It's the job of yearbook journalism to document the student experience and to create an accurate record of the school year. That's true, whether it's a football game, whether it's the prom, or whether it's protests. So censoring...trying to cover up with stickers. That student experience is absolutely a form of censorship," she said.

She says a 1988 Supreme Court ruling known as the Hazelwood decision allows schools to censor student work for legitimate pedagogical concerns. That includes grammar or content a school deems vulgar, profane or unsuitable for immature audiences.