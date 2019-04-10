SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers with the Sacramento Police Department receive a lot of calls, but the one they answered Wednesday may have been a first.

Sgt. Sabrina Briggs got a call on her department phone from a man who said she had a warrant.



"Why are you yelling at me? I have a warrant," Briggs jokingly said to the caller when he asked her for her name.

Briggs gave the scam caller a fake name and pretended to cry.

"Please just tell me what to do because I'm crying right now," Briggs said to the caller. "I don't know if I have a warrant. I don't know what to do."

After she gets serious and turns to cop mode, the caller hangs up.

"It kind of feels good to scam the scammer a little bit, but then we also really wanted to turn it into a piece to educate the community on scams," said Sacramento Police Officer Karl Chan.

Chan told ABC10 the department posted the video to its Facebook page to remind the community to not give out any personal information over the phone.

"That's one thing that law enforcement will never ever do," Chan said. "We will never ask to verify things on the phone."

Chan said it's very difficult for police to follow up with those kind of scams, which is why it's so important to protect yourself by not giving anyone money or personal information over the phone.

