Verify: How to cash in on $90 million Facebook settlement

HOUSTON — Remember when you could click “like” on websites outside of Facebook.

That feature is why some people who had Facebook accounts 12 years ago have now received an email in their inbox with the subject line: “Notice of proposed settlement of class action.”

You may think this is a scam, but KHOU 11 News can Verify it’s legit.

Our sources are court documents from a U.S. District Court in California and the law firm behind the class action suit.

After years of litigation, Facebook has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit for $90 million.

The lawsuit claims the social media giant tracked subscribers’ activities on outside websites even when they were logged out.

The company denies wrongdoing, but reps say they didn’t want a trial.

Now anyone who visited a non-Facebook website with a “like” button in 2010 and 2011 is eligible to cash in.

So if you received the email, read it. There are detailed instructions on how to opt-in to the settlement.

If you didn’t get the email and you think you qualify, you can still submit a claim by visiting this website.