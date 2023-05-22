x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Social Security Verify

No, Social Security recipients won’t receive a bonus payment in June

Millions of Supplemental Security Income recipients are scheduled to get two payments in June, but the second is an advance for July — it’s not a bonus payment.
Credit: larryhw - stock.adobe.com

Social Security was created in 1935 to pay retired workers a continuing income after retirement.

An average of 67 million Americans per month will receive a Social Security benefit in 2023, according to the U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA). Typically, these are payments that come on a set date each month.

But one VERIFY viewer recently asked our team if Social Security recipients will receive a bonus payment in June.

THE QUESTION

Will Social Security recipients receive a bonus payment in June?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

This is false.

No, Social Security recipients will not receive a bonus payment in June.

WHAT WE FOUND

Social Security payments are sent out on a strict schedule. Most recipients typically receive their payments on the second, third or fourth Wednesday of each month, depending on their birth date.

But people who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), such as those who are blind, disabled, or at least 65 years old with very limited financial resources, usually get those payments on the first of the month, according to AARP. This can be a problem if the first falls on a federal holiday or on a weekend when banks are closed, like it does on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

As a workaround, SSI payments are sent out the nearest previous business day. This means that in June, SSI recipients will get paid on June 1 and June 30. But the latter payment is not a bonus payment. Instead, it’s an advance for the month of July.

In addition to June, SSI recipients will also receive two advance payments in September (for October) and December (for January). AARP says that the same schedule adjustment also applies to other Social Security payments if the date falls on a holiday. You can see the full payment schedule for 2023 here.

Related Articles

The VERIFY team works to separate fact from fiction so that you can understand what is true and false. Please consider subscribing to our daily newsletter, text alerts and our YouTube channel. You can also follow us on Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. Learn More »

Follow Us

Want something VERIFIED?

Text: 202-410-8808

More Videos

In Other News

Sacramento County partners with Stop Stigma Sacramento to organize mental health art exhibits

Before You Leave, Check This Out