VERIFY: Do 'half-vaccinated households' still have to follow CDC guidelines?

MACON, Ga. — As adults over 16 are getting vaccinated in Georgia, kids are still not eligible for the shot.

Companies like Pfizer and Moderna are currently testing how children will react to the COVID-19 vaccine.

So how can people navigate a 'half-vaccinated household?'

Do they still have to follow CDC guidelines?

To verify, we spoke to two Macon pediatricians, Dr. Lance Slade and Dr. Kat Duncan, and referred to Dr. Anthony Fauci's comments in a recent CBS interview.

The short answer, according to our sources, is yes.

"Once someone is vaccinated, the guidelines change a little bit," says Duncan.

She says you can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask and you can be inside with unvaccinated people from one other household without masks, but with kids, she says you still need to be careful.

"We know some children have less severe disease, initially. They are still at risk for some very serious complications."

"If the adults are vaccinated and you're in the home with your child, you don't need to wear a mask and you can have physical contact," said Fauci in an interview on CBS' Face the Nation.

Duncan agrees, but says you, and especially your kids, shouldn't get too relaxed yet.

"They are still susceptible, so just because you're not going to pass the virus onto your children doesn't mean that they are protected and so you still want to maintain public distancing, you still want to encourage their mask use, good hand washing."

Dr. Lance Slade says the quarantining rules are a little different for half-vaccinated households.

"If a child has it, then the parents are considered exposed, but if the child is just exposed, then we just take care of the child, so we're OK in that regard."

There is good news on the horizon.

On Wednesday, Pfizer announced its vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12.

Pfizer plans to ask the FDA to allow emergency use of the shots for children 12 to 15 in the coming weeks.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have begun testing their vaccines on children 6 months through 11 years old.

Slade says the timeline for getting the vaccine to children is encouraging.

"If it follows that, you would think fall, but with the studies going, the sooner the better."