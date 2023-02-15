Casa Roble High School student broadcaster is making his mark in the field

Teo Camacho is a senior at Casa Roble High School, and broadcasts their games for Orangevale Live

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Some people are born to be great at things. Michael Jordan was born to excel at basketball, Mariah Carey was born to sing and Teo Camacho was born to be a broadcaster.

Camacho is a senior at Casa Roble High School in Orangevale, and he knew at an early age he was destined to be a broadcaster.

"I remember I would play video games of NHL, and I would hear my favorite commentator Mike Emrick," said Camacho. "It was always fun to hear him say 'Score' whenever there was a goal. It always got me hyped, and I always wanted to be that kind of hype man."

Camacho is in his rookie season of calling games for Orangevale Live, a local broadcasting group. He got his start in broadcasting by calling powder puff games for the school last year. After hearing his talent, one of the teachers approached him and told him about an opportunity with Orangevale Live.

"One of the teachers came up to me and said, 'Hey, that was really good. I have a guy that's looking for an announcer. Do you want to call him up?' and I was like sure," said Camacho.

Camacho currently calls football and boys and girls games for Casa Roble. When it comes to preparation, Camacho definitely does his homework.

"Usually, I'll look up the stats and see which players are the notable ones. I'll always look for some story or narrative to put to a game that I can get behind," said Camacho.

He has a message for up and coming broadcasters: "If you have a passion for it and you just love doing it, then pursue it."

Camacho hopes to attend University of California, Los Angeles or Stanford University in the fall. He plans to major in engineering because he's also good in math, but he still plans to pursue broadcasting.

