Suitland High School seniors are forming a game plan to recruit more players.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — On the Suitland High School football team, everyone is playing defense, to keep their program alive.



The team’s wide receiver and senior, Daniel Clark, is helping lead the effort to rebuild Suitland’s program. Clark joined the “Wrecking Rams,” his sophomore year.

"I didn't come in 9th grade. It was one of the biggest regrets I've had so far in my life because of the brotherhood that's formed since my 10th-grade year. I love this school and program we built as brothers,” Clark said.

Clark’s only had one year on the field at Suitland. The whole team was sidelined his 11th-grade year because of the pandemic, with no practices and no games.

"It's not a lot of people returning that played my 10th-grade year because of COVID. Their families don't want them to play or whatever it may seem,” Clark explained.

The season is underway and the varsity team is still looking for more players. There's even a recruitment video posted on social media, encouraging other students to join now.

“You look at us and look at other schools in the county. When we go to games, we might have 25, maybe 30 kids while other schools have 50 to 60 kids on their roster,” Clark recalls.

We're looking for a few good Wrecking Rams! Watch our family and see how to join us! #SuitlandStronghttps://t.co/HgD1OxkO4V — SuitlandHigh (@SuitlandHigh1) September 20, 2021

"When we started the school year, we barely had enough football players to field the team,” Suitland High School Assistant Principal, Michael Johnson said.

Johnson said Suitland may be struggling more than other schools in Prince George's County because of staffing.



They're looking for a new athletic director, basketball coach and just hired a cheerleading coach this week. They're also without a marching band director.



Johnson said getting staff in place and students to play is his priority. "There are issues country-wide with students coming back to school. I think athletics can be an outlet, something that can pull everyone together."

When Clark talks of his plans to get everyone back on his school’s field, it's not just players, but fans, too. Complicating it: the condition of their field. It isn’t safe enough for games.

"I don't even know the last time we had a home game on the varsity level. I wasn't even in high school,” Clark said. "It sucks because you would hope your community would rally behind you and be the support to push you through tough games."