Two of the Sacramento area’s best high school football programs had to wait a week before kicking their 2019 season off.

As schools all over the state opened their seasons in zero week, the reigning state champion Folsom Bulldogs and the Jesuit Marauders each got an extra week to prepare for not only the season, but this week’s matchup in the ABC10 Game of the Week.

The Marauders will be the home team when they take the field on Friday night at Hornet Stadium on the campus of Sacramento State University. They’re eager to face a prolific Folsom program, ranked in the top 25 teams in the nation, that has rattled-off 11 straight wins over Jesuit.

Folsom enters the season under new head coach Paul Doherty, taking over this past spring for longtime coach Kris Richardson, who left to join the staff at Sacramento State under Troy Taylor – his former co-head coach with the Bulldogs.

Friday’s ABC10 Game of the Week between Folsom and Jesuit will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. from Sac State.