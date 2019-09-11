SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Here are all of Friday’s scores from around the Sac-Joaquin section for Regional Bowl Games:
Division I-AA:
The Central Grizzlies of Fresno held off a late rally by Justin Lamson and his Trojans, as they came into El Dorado Hills and beat Oak Ridge 38-32, advancing to the CIF Div. I-AA state championship.
Division ll-AA:
The Elk Grove Thundering Herd saw their season come to an end in Concord after a 28-26 loss to the Clayton Valley Charter Ugly Eagles. Clayton Valley will go on to face the Southern California Regional Champion Dec. 13-14 at Cerritos College for the CIF State Championship.
Division lV-AA:
The Sutter Huskies look to beat Highland next week as they continue on in the playoffs.
Division Vl-AA:
The St. Bernard's Crusaders of Eureka go on the road and beat the East Nicolaus Spartans 45-29 in the Division 6-AA CIF Northern California Regional Championships. After a back-and-forth first half, the Crusaders took a 28-21 lead and pulled away in the second half to win the NorCal Championship.
FREE ABC10 APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter