SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Here are all of Friday’s scores from around the Sac-Joaquin section for Regional Bowl Games:

Division I-AA :

The Central Grizzlies of Fresno held off a late rally by Justin Lamson and his Trojans, as they came into El Dorado Hills and beat Oak Ridge 38-32, advancing to the CIF Div. I-AA state championship.

Division ll-AA :

The Elk Grove Thundering Herd saw their season come to an end in Concord after a 28-26 loss to the Clayton Valley Charter Ugly Eagles. Clayton Valley will go on to face the Southern California Regional Champion Dec. 13-14 at Cerritos College for the CIF State Championship.

Division lV-AA :

The Sutter Huskies look to beat Highland next week as they continue on in the playoffs.

Division Vl-AA:

The St. Bernard's Crusaders of Eureka go on the road and beat the East Nicolaus Spartans 45-29 in the Division 6-AA CIF Northern California Regional Championships. After a back-and-forth first half, the Crusaders took a 28-21 lead and pulled away in the second half to win the NorCal Championship.

