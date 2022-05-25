Doncic, Mavs avoid sweep with 119-109 win over Warriors

Luka Doncic had 30 points and 14 rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks avoided being swept with a 119-109 victory over the Golden State Warriors

DALLAS (AP) - Luka Doncic had 30 points and 14 rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks avoided being swept with a 119-109 victory over Golden State in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

Dorian Finney-Smith had 23 points and Reggie Bullock had 18 points for Dallas on 6-of-10 shooting after missing all 10 of his shots in Game 3. Stephen Curry had 20 for Golden State.