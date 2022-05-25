x
Doncic, Mavs avoid sweep with 119-109 win over Warriors

Luka Doncic had 30 points and 14 rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks avoided being swept with a 119-109 victory over the Golden State Warriors
Credit: AP
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots over the defense of Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (AP) - Luka Doncic had 30 points and 14 rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks avoided being swept with a 119-109 victory over Golden State in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. 

Dorian Finney-Smith had 23 points and Reggie Bullock had 18 points for Dallas on 6-of-10 shooting after missing all 10 of his shots in Game 3. Stephen Curry had 20 for Golden State. 

The loss snapped the Warriors’ nine-game winning streak in Western Conference finals games. But they are still firmly in control of this series. Game 5 is Thursday night in California. No NBA team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a best-of-seven series.

