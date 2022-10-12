Sacramento State Hornets end historic season

The Hornets brought their delivered one of the most stressful to watch games of the season.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento State Hornets football team ended their historical season after losing 63-66 against the Incarnate Word Cardinals, Friday night.

The Hornets brought their A-game and delivered one of the most stressful to watch games of the season.

During this game, the Hornets set their new record for yards in the game with 708 and counting. They've also had the most plays in school history at 102+.

In the 1st quarter the Hornets led 14-7 against the Cardinals with Cameron Skattebo and Marcus Fulcher scoring.

The game was tied at multiple points, both teams playing tug-of-war with each other to stay in the lead.

In the 2nd quarter the cardinals were leading with 28-17.

Asher O’Hara hit Pierre Williams for the touchdown in the 3rd quarter, tying the game at 31 with 4:16 left in on the clock.

By the start of the 4th quarter, the Hornets trailed 45-34. Some fans may have been disheartened when the Cardinals jumped to lead 59-48 with 8 minutes left, but the Hornets kept fighting.

The Hornets scored a touchdown and followed it up with a 2pt conversion, trailing behind the Cardinals now 59-56 with nearly 5 minutes left.

Sac State managed to squeeze out yet another touchdown, leading 63-59 with two minutes to go, keeping fans on their toes. The Cardinals then clapped back with a touchdown of their own, leading 65-62 with 27 seconds left.

With mere second left in the 4th quarter, the Hornets were unable to score again, ending their historic season.

