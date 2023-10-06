River Cats fan celebrates 103rd birthday watching game

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fan since day one and four times older than the Sacramento River Cats team itself, Dorothy Folena celebrated her 103 birthday by watching them steal a win Friday night.
She was born June 16, 1920 and everyone in the stadium sang her happy birthday to celebrate.
Dorothy celebrated her birthday about a week early just to see her team win at home. The River Cats won 9-8 against the Las Vegas Aviators.
