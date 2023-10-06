River Cats fan celebrates 103rd birthday watching game

Dorothy Folena was born June 16, 1920 and celebrated her 103 birthday by heading down to the ball park and watching the River Cats win.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fan since day one and four times older than the Sacramento River Cats team itself, Dorothy Folena celebrated her 103 birthday by watching them steal a win Friday night.

She was born June 16, 1920 and everyone in the stadium sang her happy birthday to celebrate.

Dorothy celebrated her birthday about a week early just to see her team win at home. The River Cats won 9-8 against the Las Vegas Aviators.

Thanks for spending your 103rd(!!!) birthday with us Dorothy!



Everyone wish Dorothy a HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! pic.twitter.com/GIE4lRYGrL — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) June 10, 2023

