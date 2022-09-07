Placer Union High School District sets temperature limit after football player collapses

The school district says all athletic activities will not be allowed on campuses if heat temperatures exceed 104 degrees.

LOOMIS, Calif. — Placer Union High School District officials confirmed a Del Oro High School player collapsed from heat-related causes Tuesday. Now, they're going to enforce limits on athletics if temperatures rise too high.

"The District is aware of local decisions that were made by allowing participation in sports during some of the hottest parts of the day," a district spokesperson said Wednesday. "Moving forward, athletic activities will only be allowed if temperatures are below 104 degrees and all safety guidelines are followed."

Read below for the district's full response

Student safety is of the utmost importance to the Placer Union High School District. As such, prior to the heatwave, guidance was provided to all of our Athletic Directors, Coaches, and Principals.

The District is aware of local decisions that were made by allowing participation in sports during some of the hottest parts of the day. Subsequent to this incident, the District followed up with mandates on student participation during temperatures exceeding 104 degrees.

Moving forward, athletic activities will only be allowed if temperatures are below 104 degrees and all safety guidelines are followed.

Our dedicated coaches and volunteers aim to provide these athletic opportunities because of their genuine care and love for our students. These types of incidents enable us to reevaluate, reflect and come together as a stronger community. It is our responsibility to ensure that this won’t happen in the future.