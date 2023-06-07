Is Christian McCaffrey on track to be an NFL Hall of Famer?

McCaffrey has 4,726 career rushing yards, 13th among active running backs, and his combined 60 rushing and receiving touchdowns is 15th.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN FRANCISCO — When the San Francisco 49ers acquired Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers last season, it was clear they were getting one of the most dynamic, well-rounded offensive players in the entire league.

McCaffrey proved that in his 11 games with San Francisco, rushing for 746 yards and six touchdowns while also hauling in 52 receptions for 464 yards and four touchdowns - earning his second career Pro Bowl nod and nearly winning the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award.

But is McCaffrey's dual threat skill set putting him on track to be a Hall of Fame running back? That's the question Brian Peacock and Eric Crocker of Locked on 49ers attempt to answer in their latest episode.

"If you play fantasy football, Christian McCaffrey is perennially the guy who is drafted No. 1 or No. 2 overall because of the receiving ability," Peacock said. "But the rushing yards aren't there yet throughout his career, and I'm not sure they'll ever be there in terms of Hall of Fame numbers go."

McCaffrey has 4,726 career rushing yards, 13th among active running backs, and his combined 60 rushing and receiving touchdowns is 15th.

Ultimately, McCaffrey's Hall of Fame case will depend on how the voting committee values his contributions not just as a pure rusher, but as a receiver. McCaffrey is the best of the modern NFL running backs, who are asked not only to carry the football on early downs but to get open as a receiver, and to pass protect as well.

If CMC is judged primarily on old school running back factors, namely rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, his career totals likely won't stack up favorably to the backs already enshrined in Canton.