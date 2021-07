Mike Yastrzemski hit a pair of home runs, Logan Webb pitched four strong innings as a spot starter, and the San Francisco Giants beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2.

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Mike Yastrzemski hit a pair of home runs, Logan Webb pitched four strong innings as a spot starter, and the San Francisco Giants beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2.

Webb allowed only a bloop RBI single by Tommy Edman in the fourth and ended his outing by striking out Adam Wainwright with the bases loaded.

Jay Jackson (1-0) earned the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.