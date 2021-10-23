x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
San Franciso 49ers

49ers coming off bye seek 1st win vs. Colts since 2001

The Niners haven't beaten the Colts since 2001.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The San Francisco 49ers return from a bye week looking to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the Indianapolis Colts. The Niners haven't beaten the Colts since 2001. 

Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to return as starting quarterback for San Francisco after missing one game with an injured right calf. He will go against former teammate DeForest Buckner. Buckner will play the Niners for the first time since he was traded to the Colts before last season.

Read the full AP story here.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

Watch more ABC10: ABC10 Friday Night Football - Week 10

In Other News

Fred Warner talks about new 5-year contract extension with San Francisco 49ers