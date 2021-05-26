x
Crawford's three hits power Mariners past Athletics 4-3

J.P. Crawford had three hits to lead his Seattle Mariners over the Oakland Athletics 4-3, on Tuesday night.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - J.P. Crawford had three hits, Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis made a magnificent catch to save two possible runs and Seattle beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3.

Paul Sewald pitched two innings of relief for the win. Anthony Misiewicz recorded two key outs in the eighth before Rafael Montero finished for his sixth save after putting runners on the corners. 

Ty France and Crawford hit RBI singles in the first to stake rookie Logan Gilbert to a quick lead. 

Crawford doubled to start the fourth and scored the go-ahead run on Tom Murphy’s double. Jarred Kelenic added an RBI single.