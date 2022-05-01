x
Oakland A

Guardians complete first Oakland sweep in 22 years

Triston McKenzie threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Athletics 7-3 on Sunday to complete their first sweep in Oakland in 22 years
Credit: AP
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, right, receives congratulations after scoring a run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Darren Yamashita)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Triston McKenzie threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Athletics 7-3 on Sunday to complete their first sweep in Oakland in 22 years. 

Franmil Reyes, mired in a 1-for-27 slump entering the day, had a two-run single in the third when Cleveland scored four times to take control at 5-0. Andres Gimenez had two hits and an RBI, finishing 6 for 12 with six RBIs in the three-game series. 

McKenzie (1-2) held the A’s to three hits, struck out seven and walked one as Cleveland swept a series at the Oakland Coliseum for the first time since April 10-12, 2000.

