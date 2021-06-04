Homers by Smith, Turner help Dodgers rout winless A's 10-3

Oakland has started the season 0-5 for the first time since 1987

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Will Smith homered off the left-field foul pole, Corey Seager and Zach McKinstry each drove in three runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pounded the winless Oakland Athletics 10-3.

Justin Turner also went deep as the defending World Series champions provided plenty of support for starter Dustin May. Seager hit a three-run double, and McKinstry had two RBI singles and a sacrifice fly.

May struck out eight and walked two over six scoreless innings. He allowed only two hits.

The reigning AL West champion A’s dropped to 0-5 for the third time in franchise history and first since 1987.