Homers by Smith, Turner help Dodgers rout winless A's 10-3

Oakland has started the season 0-5 for the first time since 1987
Credit: AP
The Oakland Athletics dugout reacts during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Oakland, Calif., Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Will Smith homered off the left-field foul pole, Corey Seager and Zach McKinstry each drove in three runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pounded the winless Oakland Athletics 10-3. 

Justin Turner also went deep as the defending World Series champions provided plenty of support for starter Dustin May. Seager hit a three-run double, and McKinstry had two RBI singles and a sacrifice fly. 

May struck out eight and walked two over six scoreless innings. He allowed only two hits. 

The reigning AL West champion A’s dropped to 0-5 for the third time in franchise history and first since 1987. 

Oakland also lost its initial five games in 1979.