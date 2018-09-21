OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Marcus Semien had three hits and a career-high five RBIs, Stephen Piscotty homered and drove in four runs and the Oakland Athletics hammered the Los Angeles Angels 21-3 on Thursday.

The Athletics reduced their magic number for clinching a playoff berth to five. Since June 15, Oakland is a major league- best 58-25.

Going into Thursday, Oakland trailed Houston by four games in the AL West, led Tampa Bay by 5 1/2 games for the second wild card, and was 2 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees for the first wild card.

Catcher Francisco Arcia pitched the last two innings for the Angels, who were outscored 32-2 in the last two games of the series. He also homered in the ninth.

Piscotty was 2 for 3 with a three-run homer. He's 4 for 6 with two home runs and nine RBI in his last two games.

Matt Chapman was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI. He leads the majors with 24 doubles since the All-Star break and has 41 on the year.

Edwin Jackson (6-3) struck out seven, walked three and gave up two runs in 5 1/3 innings of three-hit ball.

Mike Trout hit his 36th home run for the Angels. They have lost five of their last seven.

Matt Shoemaker (2-2) gave up five runs in 2 2/3 innings in his start since returning from a forearm strain.

Oakland's Nick Martini hit his first career home run, a two-run shot off Arcia.

The A's evened their season series with the Angels at 8-8. Oakland will look for its winning season against the Angels since 2013 when it concludes its regular season with a three-game series in Los Angeles later this month.

Oakland was 12 for 17 with runners in scoring position.

UNBEATEN RUN

The A's are unbeaten in 14 straight home series (12-0-2), the longest such streak in franchise history since the 1931 Philadelphia A's went 17-0-2 through their first 19 home series.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rookie 2B/utilityman David Fletcher (strained left hamstring) was held out of the starting lineup for a third straight game.

Athletics: Early reports on LHP Sean Manaea's surgery on Wednesday were good, manager Bob Melvin said. Manaea had arthroscopic surgery that included posterior labral repair performed in Los Angeles by Dr. Neil ElAttrache. "In the beginning hearing about where this thing could go, we anticipated him being out for the entire (2019) season," Melvin said. "We'll leave a ray of hope to potentially he could come back next year." ... RHP Trevor Cahill (upper back strain) reported no significant discomfort after throwing a 35-pitch bullpen Wednesday. Cahill could start Sunday against Minnesota.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP Andrew Heaney (9-9, 3.97 ERA) will pitch Friday's series opener in Houston against RHP Gerrit Cole (14-5, 2.88 ERA).

Athletics: RHP Liam Hendricks (0-1, 5.30 ERA) will be the "opener" in Friday's series opener against visiting Minnesota. The A's haven't announced who will follow him.

