San Francisco Giants

Alex Dickerson's pinch-hit homer helps keep Giants in playoff mix

The San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 to stay right in the playoff race.

Pinch-hitter Alex Dickerson hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh, Austin Slater also connected, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 to stay right in the playoff race. hit his first pinch-hit homer since exactly four years earlier on Sept. 22, 2016, with San Diego against the Giants at Petco Park. It was his 10th homer that season, and his 10th this year