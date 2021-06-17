Joyless Journey: D-backs' 23rd straight road loss sets mark

Arizona has made dubious history, setting an MLB record with their 23rd straight road loss, a 10-3 trouncing at the hands of San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Arizona Diamondbacks have made dubious history, setting an MLB record with their 23rd straight road loss, a 10-3 trouncing at the hands of the San Francisco Giants.

The dejected D-backs trudged off the field and quietly made their way back to Oracle Park’s visiting clubhouse following the final out of their record-setting loss, breaking a tie with the 1963 Mets and ’43 Philadelphia Athletics for road futility.

Diamondbacks players periodically glanced at the center-field scoreboard throughout this blowout.

Arizona’s last road win came nearly two months ago in Atlanta on April 25.