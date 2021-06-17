x
Joyless Journey: D-backs' 23rd straight road loss sets mark

Arizona has made dubious history, setting an MLB record with their 23rd straight road loss, a 10-3 trouncing at the hands of San Francisco.
Credit: AP
San Francisco Giants' Curt Casali, right, hits an RBI-triple to deep right center field off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Riley Smith in the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in San Francisco. Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly, left, looks on. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Arizona Diamondbacks have made dubious history, setting an MLB record with their 23rd straight road loss, a 10-3 trouncing at the hands of the San Francisco Giants.

The dejected D-backs trudged off the field and quietly made their way back to Oracle Park’s visiting clubhouse following the final out of their record-setting loss, breaking a tie with the 1963 Mets and ’43 Philadelphia Athletics for road futility.  

Diamondbacks players periodically glanced at the center-field scoreboard throughout this blowout. 

Arizona’s last road win came nearly two months ago in Atlanta on April 25. 

The D-backs have lost 14 in a row overall and have the worst record in the majors.