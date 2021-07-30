x
San Francisco Giants

Crawford back with 2-run double as Giants blank Dodgers 5-0

Brandon Crawford doubled home two runs in his first game back from a left oblique strain and the majors-leading San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0
San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford hits a double to drive in two runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 29, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Wilmer Flores, Austin Slater and LaMonte Wade Jr. also drove in runs for San Francisco in the rubber match of the three-game series. The Giants extended their NL West lead over Los Angeles to three games. 

The Dodgers were shut out for only the third time this season. Giants starter Johnny Cueto recorded five strikeouts in 5 2/3 scoreless innings. San Francisco jumped on lefty David Price for four runs in his 4 1/3 innings.