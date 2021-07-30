Crawford back with 2-run double as Giants blank Dodgers 5-0

Brandon Crawford doubled home two runs in his first game back from a left oblique strain and the majors-leading San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Brandon Crawford doubled home two runs in his first game back from a left oblique strain and the majors-leading San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0.

Wilmer Flores, Austin Slater and LaMonte Wade Jr. also drove in runs for San Francisco in the rubber match of the three-game series. The Giants extended their NL West lead over Los Angeles to three games.