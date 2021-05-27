Dodgers outlast rival Giants 4-3 in homer-filled contest

The Dodgers have won 13 of 15 overall with Thursday's 4-3 victory over the Giants.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Max Muncy hit a go-ahead solo shot leading off the sixth - one of five home runs in the game - and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3.

The Giants have yet to beat their rivals in four games this season, getting outscored 23-12.

San Francisco’s seven-game road winning streak ended.

Returning from a road trip in which they won four of five, the Dodgers have won 13 of 15 overall.

Justin Turner added a two-run shot and DJ Peters hit his first major league homer for the Dodgers.