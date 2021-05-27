x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

San Francisco Giants

Dodgers outlast rival Giants 4-3 in homer-filled contest

The Dodgers have won 13 of 15 overall with Thursday's 4-3 victory over the Giants.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy, right, heads to third after hitting a solo home run as San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood stands on the mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Max Muncy hit a go-ahead solo shot leading off the sixth - one of five home runs in the game - and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3. 

The Giants have yet to beat their rivals in four games this season, getting outscored 23-12. 

San Francisco’s seven-game road winning streak ended. 

Returning from a road trip in which they won four of five, the Dodgers have won 13 of 15 overall.

Justin Turner added a two-run shot and DJ Peters hit his first major league homer for the Dodgers.

 Evan Longoria had a solo homer and Donovan Solano added a two-run blast for the Giants.