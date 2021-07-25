x
San Francisco Giants

Polanco, Newman lead Pirates to 10-2 romp over Giants

Pittsburgh Pirates' Gregory Polanco, right, celebrates with third base coach Joey Cora (28) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Gregory Polanco homered, drove in three runs and scored twice, and Kevin Newman matched his career high with four hits for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who beat the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants 10-2.

Polanco lofted a sacrifice fly in the first inning, hit an RBI single in the third and then connected for his 11th homer in the fifth, all against Giants starter Kevin Gausman (9-4). 

Newman added a two-run single in the fifth off John Brebbia, who relieved Gausman, to give the Pirates a 6-1 lead. The Pirates added three runs in the eighth.