Polanco, Newman lead Pirates to 10-2 romp over Giants

Gregory Polanco homered, drove in three runs and scored twice, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants 10-2.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Gregory Polanco homered, drove in three runs and scored twice, and Kevin Newman matched his career high with four hits for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who beat the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants 10-2.

Polanco lofted a sacrifice fly in the first inning, hit an RBI single in the third and then connected for his 11th homer in the fifth, all against Giants starter Kevin Gausman (9-4).