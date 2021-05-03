Davis scores 25 as short-handed Lakers defeat Nuggets

The Nuggets had their five-game winning streak snapped.

LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis scored 25 points and had key plays on both ends of the floor in the final minute as the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 93-89 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

The Lakers led by 14 points midway through the fourth quarter before the Nuggets got within 89-87 with a late rally. Davis hit a jumper with 41.8 seconds remaining to give the Lakers a 91-87 lead.

Nikola Jokic hit a pair of free throws to cut it in half but Talen Horton-Tucker though hit a reverse layup with 15.1 seconds left to push the advantage up to four.

After a Denver timeout, Davis blocked Facundo Campazzo’s 3-point attempt to end any hopes of a Nuggets’ comeback and end their five-game winning streak.

> Video above: Commentary: Jamal Murray will be back, but his torn ACL is heartbreaking.

