'All 3 of those guys will fight' | University of Kentucky coach on his former players

Legendary University of Kentucky coach John Calipari breaks down what he saw in the future Kings that will give the team a fighting chance.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some NBA fans around the country are getting their first glimpse at this special Sacramento Kings team now that they're in nationally broadcast playoff games.

In the state of Kentucky, college fans know at least three members of the Kings' roster can hoop.

"I know this, all three of them will fight," said legendary University of Kentucky coach John Calipari about De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, and Trey Lyles - all former Wildcats.

Before they were Kings, Fox and Monk were standout teammates at Kentucky on the 2016-2017 team, reaching the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament.

"What I loved about (Fox) was he was able to just go get a basket. Do you understand how much as a coach that takes off your plate?" said Calipari.

He added that for Malik Monk, he never had to draw up a play; Monk would just get it.

"The biggest thing is, they've always loved each other and love playing together," Calipari said of the duo.

"They know each other, they trust each other. They love each other and they got a will to win," said Calipari.

"They're getting older. They're not 21 anymore, and you're going to see their best. The same with Trey (Lyles)," said Calipari.

Trey Lyles played for the 2014-2015 UK team, when the Wildcats reached the Final Four.

Calipari said the Kings will need that fighting spirit now more than ever as they head into a do-or-die Game 6 against the Warriors Friday.

"You've got to love the moment, backs against the wall," said Calipari.

"I didn't coach the other guys on the team, but I did coach those three - and all three of them, they're ready for that moment," said Calipari.

