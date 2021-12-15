Fox, Barnes help Kings pull away to beat Wizards 119-105

Former Kings player Doug Christie, coaching in place of Alvin Gentry due to a positive COVID-19 test, earns a victory in his head coaching debut with Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - De’Aaron Fox scored 28 points and the short-handed Sacramento Kings beat the slumping Washington Wizards 119-105.

Harrison Barnes added 19 points, 15 in a dominant fourth quarter when he had a pair of three-point plays and a 3-pointer to help Sacramento end a three-game losing streak. Tristan Thompson and Buddy Hield scored 15 points apiece.

The Kings were missing interim coach Alvin Gentry and players Marvin Bagley III and Terence Davis, all of whom were placed in the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols earlier in the day.

Tyrese Haliburton said the team gave Doug Christie tonight’s game ball after collecting his first win as a head coach, stepping in for Alvin Gentry who is out with COVID — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) December 16, 2021

Assistant Doug Christie coached the team in place of Gentry.

Bradley Beal had 30 points and five assists for Washington.