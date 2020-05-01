SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - JJ Redick’s driving layup with 1.1 seconds remaining lifted the New Orleans Pelicans to a 117-115 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Lonzo Ball had 24 points with 10 assists and Redick scored 18 as the Pelicans won for the fifth time in six games.

Just moments earlier, it seemed New Orleans had a victory safely tucked away. But Sacramento’s Nemanja Bjelica converted a four-point play with 4.2 seconds left to tie it at 115. Harrison Barnes scored 30 points to lead the Kings, and Buddy Hield added 24.

QUOTABLE:

"As a team we just have to grow in our maturity. A lot of the things we're struggling with are things we can control." - Kings forward Harrison Barnes.

LAST 10 GAMES:

The Kings (13-23) are 1-9 in their last 10 contests, averaging 108.5 points, 44.6 rebounds, 22.7 assists, seven steals and five blocks per game, while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 46.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES:

Kings' big-man Marvin Bagley III missed his fifth consecutive game with a mid-foot sprain and is listed as day to day, while guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is also listed as day to day after missing Saturday's game with ankle soreness and suffering from the flu.

UP NEXT:

Sacramento will host the Golden State Warriors (9-28), who are looking to snap a four-game losing streak on Monday night.