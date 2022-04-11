Kings hang on to beat Suns 116-109 in regular-season finale

Justin Holiday, Damian Jones and Donte DiVincenzo each scored 19 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Phoenix Suns 116-109 on Sunday night in the regular-season

At 64-18, Phoenix finished with the best mark in franchise history and had eight more victories than other team in the NBA. Sacramento was 30-52 for it’s 16th straight losing season.