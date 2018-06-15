With the NBA Draft less than a week away, the Sacramento Kings are getting a closer look at the top prospects that would likely be available to snag next Thursday with the second overall pick.

On Friday, Kings personnel will be in Chicago to evaluate Michael Porter Jr. The 6-foot-10 forward, who appeared in only three games of his freshman season with Missouri because of back surgery, called-off the workout on Wednesday night because of hip spasms, according to Yahoo! Sports.

That same report said an MRI conducted on Thursday came back clean and that since Porter was feeling better, he would take part in the workout assessment on Friday for teams with selections in the top 10 of the draft.

Members of the Kings front office and ownership attended Porter's pro-day workout last Friday in Chicago, where teams in attendance received copies of his medical evaluation performed by the Bulls. Porter and his representation have stated that he's healthy and free from any pain or issues in his back in the wake of the surgery performed last year with Missouri.

Porter averaged 10 points, 6.7 rebounds and one steal in his three games last season with the Missouri Tigers.

Duke's Wendell Carter Jr. headed to Sacramento

The Kings will host a Duke star for the second time this week at their facility inside Golden 1 Center when they welcome big-man Wendell Carter Jr. to Sacramento on Saturday.

The 6-foot-10 freshman will be visiting with team personnel and will not be working out for the Kings since they attended a previous workout on May 23 in Los Angeles.

Carter's Duke teammate Marvin Bagley III participated in a individual workout on Monday in Sacramento.

During his freshman season with the Blue Devils, Carter averaged 13.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and two assists per contest in his 37 games.

