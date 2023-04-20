x
Sacramento Kings

Kings fall to Warriors | Updates

The Sacramento Kings are aiming to make the series 3-0 against the defending champions at the Chase Center.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors protected their home court against the Sacramento Kings Thursday night.

The Warriors are finally on the board for the playoff series but trail the Kings 2-1.

The Kings trailed from the beginning and were unable to rally back in the second half.

The Kings will square off against the Warriors Sunday afternoon at the Chase Center at 12:30 p.m.

Game Day Updates

Fail to Rebound

Kings down 18

End of 3rd Quarter

Kings down 12 at the start of the 4th Quarter

Fox for 3 points 

Late in the 3rd

The Sacramento Kings trail by double digits as time winds down in the 3rd quarter.

Kings in the 2nd Half

Kings Shooting

Kings on the Glass

Halftime

The Warriors lead the Kings by 12, 53-12

Huerter Nails Open 3

Kings Need to Battle Through

Warriors Defense a Problem for Kings

Highlight: Sabonis

Credit Where Credit is Due

1st Quarter Update

Kings Bench Takes the Floor

1st 3-pointer for Kings

Highlight: Malik Monk

Time Out for Kings

Highlight: Domantas Sabonis

Keegan Murray Struggles

Kings Struggle Early On

The Sacramento Kings are struggling early on with turnovers. 

Green and Sabonis Aftermath

The Chase Center is not receptive to Domantas Sabonis after the Draymond Green suspension.

Q1 Begins

Starting Lineup

Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes and De'Aaron Fox will kick off the game against the Warriors at the Chase Center.

Pre-Game Comments

Coach Mike Brown is back at the playoffs at the Chase Center, but this time he's sporting a new set of threads. However, the coach hopes the good times at the Chase Center are over as the Warriors play his Kings.

Meanwhile, Sabonis hopes the Kings are able to focus on locking in to the game and play hard to take home another win.

Interview | Mike Brown hopeful ahead of Sacramento Kings Game 3 against Warriors

