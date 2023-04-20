Kings fall to Warriors | Updates

SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors protected their home court against the Sacramento Kings Thursday night.
The Warriors are finally on the board for the playoff series but trail the Kings 2-1.
The Kings trailed from the beginning and were unable to rally back in the second half.
The Kings will square off against the Warriors Sunday afternoon at the Chase Center at 12:30 p.m.
Game Day Updates
Fail to Rebound
Kings down 18
End of 3rd Quarter
Kings down 12 at the start of the 4th Quarter
Fox for 3 points
Late in the 3rd
The Sacramento Kings trail by double digits as time winds down in the 3rd quarter.
Kings in the 2nd Half
Kings Shooting
Kings on the Glass
Halftime
The Warriors lead the Kings by 12, 53-12
Huerter Nails Open 3
Kings Need to Battle Through
Warriors Defense a Problem for Kings
Highlight: Sabonis
Credit Where Credit is Due
1st Quarter Update
Kings Bench Takes the Floor
1st 3-pointer for Kings
Highlight: Malik Monk
Time Out for Kings
Highlight: Domantas Sabonis
Keegan Murray Struggles
Kings Struggle Early On
The Sacramento Kings are struggling early on with turnovers.
Green and Sabonis Aftermath
The Chase Center is not receptive to Domantas Sabonis after the Draymond Green suspension.
Q1 Begins
Starting Lineup
Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes and De'Aaron Fox will kick off the game against the Warriors at the Chase Center.
Pre-Game Comments
Coach Mike Brown is back at the playoffs at the Chase Center, but this time he's sporting a new set of threads. However, the coach hopes the good times at the Chase Center are over as the Warriors play his Kings.
Meanwhile, Sabonis hopes the Kings are able to focus on locking in to the game and play hard to take home another win.
WATCH ALSO: