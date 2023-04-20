Kings fall to Warriors | Updates

The Sacramento Kings are aiming to make the series 3-0 against the defending champions at the Chase Center.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors protected their home court against the Sacramento Kings Thursday night.

The Warriors are finally on the board for the playoff series but trail the Kings 2-1.

The Kings trailed from the beginning and were unable to rally back in the second half.

The Kings will square off against the Warriors Sunday afternoon at the Chase Center at 12:30 p.m.

Game Day Updates

The Kings didn't allow the Warriors role guys to beat them in games 1 & 2.



Tonight, DiVincenzo, Looney & Moody have been fantastic. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 21, 2023

Fail to Rebound

Kings force 3 Warriors misses and don't secure the rebound. Ends up in a DiVincenzo 3.



Brutal — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 21, 2023

Kings down 18

Curry 3. Kings turnover. Kuminga dunk.



Kings down 18. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 21, 2023

Kings might not break 100 tonight. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 21, 2023

End of 3rd Quarter

Kings down 12 at the start of the 4th Quarter

Fox for 3 points

Fox three. Kings stop. Fox And-1.



Just what the doctor ordered. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 21, 2023

Late in the 3rd

The Sacramento Kings trail by double digits as time winds down in the 3rd quarter.

Kings are in dangerous waters. This game is on the brink of getting out of hand. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 21, 2023

Kings in the 2nd Half

Now we got layup lines to start the 2nd half. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 21, 2023

Kings Shooting

Time for the 2nd half. The refs aren't causing the Kings to shoot 20% from 3pt range. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 21, 2023

Kings on the Glass

When the Kings have shot poorly this series, they've taken care of the basketball & hit the glass hard.



Tonight they've allowed 10 offensive rebounds, 12 2nd chance points, and have turned the ball over 10 times leading to 13 Warriors points. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 21, 2023

Halftime

The Warriors lead the Kings by 12, 53-12

Kings down 53-41 at half. 16/49 FG & 5/24 3PT isn't going to cut it, even with officiating frustrations.



Make your shots or lose. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 21, 2023

Huerter Nails Open 3

Steph Curry has gone to the ground two different times on Hurter/Sabonis DHOs trying to get a call.



Huerter cashed in on the open three this time. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 21, 2023

Kings Need to Battle Through

Mike Brown & the Sacramento Kings saw this officiating coming from a mile away. Gotta battle through it. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 21, 2023

Warriors Defense a Problem for Kings

Kings are going to have to start hitting some outside shots to open up the paint. The Warriors rim-protection and interior defense right now is very good. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 21, 2023

Highlight: Sabonis

Davion gets the TUFF bucket than gets in his man's jersey for 94 feet 😤@hoopculture13 | #FeelTheRoar pic.twitter.com/D3EjtI4RKi — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 21, 2023

Credit Where Credit is Due

Ok, this was nice from Donte DiVincenzo to end the 1Q. pic.twitter.com/SVRMYR5tQu — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 21, 2023

1st Quarter Update

Just a 20 point 1st quarter for the Kings. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 21, 2023

Kings Bench Takes the Floor

Complete bench lineup for the Kings. Mitchell, Monk, Davis, Lyles, Len. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 21, 2023

1st 3-pointer for Kings

Davion Mitchell hits the Kings first three. He's been so good this series. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 21, 2023

Highlight: Malik Monk

'Lik explodes to the bucket and lays it in for 2️⃣@AhmadMonk | #FeelTheRoar pic.twitter.com/9K2qGgk2jF — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 21, 2023

Time Out for Kings

Warriors up 9. Golden State is 5/13 from deep early. Kings start 0/6. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 21, 2023

Highlight: Domantas Sabonis

Domas hits Kev with a dime 🪙 #FeelTheRoar pic.twitter.com/4sdPmrr9Fh — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 21, 2023

Keegan Murray Struggles

Keegan Murray's issues are a mix between tough matchup and the playoff stage. He hasn't gotten any kind of rhythm. Not a lot of rookie have major roles in the playoffs and it shows why. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 21, 2023

Kings Struggle Early On

The Sacramento Kings are struggling early on with turnovers.

4 early Kings turnovers. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 21, 2023

Green and Sabonis Aftermath

The Chase Center is not receptive to Domantas Sabonis after the Draymond Green suspension.

They don't like Domantas Sabonis very much in San Francisco. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 21, 2023

Q1 Begins

Not even close to as loud as the G1C. Not a debate. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 21, 2023

Starting Lineup

Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes and De'Aaron Fox will kick off the game against the Warriors at the Chase Center.

Pre-Game Comments

Coach Mike Brown is back at the playoffs at the Chase Center, but this time he's sporting a new set of threads. However, the coach hopes the good times at the Chase Center are over as the Warriors play his Kings.

Mike Brown is thankful for the good times inside Chase Center as a member of the Warriors coaching staff...



He also hopes the good times here are over with the Warriors playing his Sacramento Kings. pic.twitter.com/hksDOLuDSD — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Sabonis hopes the Kings are able to focus on locking in to the game and play hard to take home another win.

Domantas Sabonis hopes the Sacramento Kings DON'T bring confidence into tonight's game 3 against the Warriors & just focus on locking in & playing hard. pic.twitter.com/KjhqHOHsoy — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 20, 2023

