Clippers beat Kings 115-96 for season-high 5th straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points, Paul George added 19 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Sacramento Kings 115-96 for their season-high fifth consecutive victory.

The Clippers handed the Kings a 38-point loss at their place last Friday. A new week didn’t change anything.

Sacramento dropped its fourth in a row and sixth of seven.

The Kings were led by De'Aaron Fox with 25 points.