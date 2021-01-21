Clippers beat Kings 115-96 for season-high 5th straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points, Paul George added 19 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Sacramento Kings 115-96 for their season-high fifth consecutive victory.
The Clippers handed the Kings a 38-point loss at their place last Friday. A new week didn’t change anything.
Sacramento dropped its fourth in a row and sixth of seven.
The Kings were led by De'Aaron Fox with 25 points.
The Clippers broke the game open with 34 points in the third quarter, when they had scoring runs of 9-0 and 13-0.