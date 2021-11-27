x
Sacramento Kings

Lakers overcome LeBron James' absence to beat Kings 117-92

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Anthony Davis scored 25 points, Russell Westbrook added 23 and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame the absence of LeBron James to beat the Sacramento Kings 117-92.

The Lakers sent James home earlier in the day after he was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocol. But they got more than enough from their other two big stars and took over with a dominant third quarter to win back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 8-10. 

The Kings fell to 2-3 under interim coach Alvin Gentry.

