NBA postpones two Sacramento Kings games with Memphis Grizzlies

Two upcoming Sacramento Kings games have been impacted due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols to combat coronavirus.

Sunday and Monday’s back-to-back games in Memphis, which were set to tip-off Sacramento’s six-game road trip, have been postponed due to unavailable players for the Grizzlies, who will not be able to suit-up the minimum eight players required for a game because of contact tracing to ensure the health and safety of other players.

This is the first time Sacramento has had any of its games postponed this season. The games have not yet been rescheduled.

Including the games with the Kings, Memphis will have a total of four games postponed which began last Wednesday, and will include Friday's game as well. Both Grizzlies games were set to be played in Portland with the Trail Blazers.

With both games in Memphis included, the NBA has now suffered 20 games postponed in the 2020-21 season.

The Kings (5-10) are in the midst of a season-high, four-game losing streak and will host the New York Knicks at Golden 1 Center on Friday night. New York improved to 8-8 on the season, notching its third straight win with Thursday night’s win in San Francisco over the Golden State Warriors.

With the games against the Grizzlies postponed, Sacramento will not play again until Wednesday, when they visit the Dallas Mavericks. As losers of nine of their last 11 games, the postponement of the two games in Memphis should allow for some much needed practice time for the Kings.