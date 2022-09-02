x
Sabonis' double-double leads Kings past Timberwolves 132-119

Domantas Sabonis had 22 points and 14 rebounds in his Kings debut and Sacramento pulled away late to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 132-119

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Harrison Barnes scored 30 points, Domantas Sabonis had 22 points and 14 rebounds in his Kings debut and Sacramento pulled away late to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 132-119. 

De’Aaron Fox added 27 points and eight rebounds to help the Kings win in their first game since making a six-player trade with Indiana that netted Sabonis. D’Angelo Russell had 29 points and 10 assists for the Timberwolves.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Anthony Edwards scored 26.

