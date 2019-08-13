SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings open their 2019-20 season against 2018's first overall pick and are featured on ESPN against 2019's number one pick.

The Kings open their 35th season in Sacramento on Wednesday, Oct. 23 on the road in Phoenix. They return two days later for their home opener at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center on Friday, Oct. 25, against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The team will be on national TV at least eight times this season. Seven games are featured on NBA TV and a March 11 date against the New Orleans Pelicans on ESPN. They are not currently scheduled to play on TNT or ABC.

Key Games:

The Kings face off against Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and the new look Lakers in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 19

Their first match-up against Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and the Clippers is a New Year's Eve home game.

The first Northern California match-up against the Warriors takes places at Golden State's new home, The Chase Center, on Sunday, Dec. 19.

Key facts about the season:

The Kings open the season with three games in four nights

The Kings are set to play 13 back-to-back games

The longest road trip is in January for five games.

The longest home stand is in March and April for six games.

Single-game tickets go on sale at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 13. However, if you think you'll be attending multiple games, there's the “Kings Pass,” a monthly ticket subscription with options for up to 10 games a month for just $69.

Then, there's 10-game plans, with options including both Los Angeles teams, a Warriors plans and a weekend plan.

WATCH MORE:

Gregg Popovich on the rise of Kings PG De'Aaron Fox at USA Basketball training camp