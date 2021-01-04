Spurs beat Sacramento 120-105, end Kings' 5-game win streak

The Sacramento Kings' 5-game win streak ends in a crushing loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points and the San Antonio Spurs snapped Sacramento’s five-game winning streak, beating the Kings 120-106 on Wednesday night. Derrick White added 18 points, Rudy Gay had 16 and Jakob Poeltl finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds for San Antonio.

De’Aaron Fox scored 20 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 to lead Sacramento, which had not lost since March 20. The Spurs rebounded from Monday's 132-115 loss to the Kings.

Friday, the Kings return home to face the Los Angeles Lakers who are still without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Kings won't get a chance to breathe because Saturday, the Giannis-led Bucks arrive for what is sure to be a thought matchup.

