Warriors Draymond Green suspended after stomping Sabonis' chest

NBA officials said Green's suspension was based in part on his history of unsportsmanlike acts.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was given a one game suspension without pay after stomping on Sacramento Kings Center Domantas Sabonis.

The stomp happened during Game 2 of the Warriors and Kings playoff series in Sacramento. NBA officials said Green stomped on Sabonis's chest after Sabonis grabbed and held Green's ankle after falling on the floor.

Green was given a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected from the game while Sabonis was given a technical foul.

The incident happened while there was roughly seven minutes left in the game.

With the suspension, Green will miss Game 3, where the series will have its first game at the Chase Center.

Draymond Green has been kicked out of the game with a flagrant 2 for stomping on Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis is issued a tech for grabbing Draymond's foot.



Here's the incident in slow motion and Draymond jawing at the Kings crowd.

