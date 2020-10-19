x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

San Francisco 49Ers

Jimmy Garoppolo throws 3 TD passes, 49ers beat Rams 24-16

Garoppolo bounced back after a rough performance last week in a loss to Miami, to help the defending NFC champion 49ers snap a two-game skid.
Credit: AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Jimmy Garoppolo threw three TD passes in the first half and Jason Verrett’s first interception in more than four years helped preserve the lead that gave the San Francisco 49ers a 24-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. 

Garoppolo bounced back after a rough performance last week in a loss to Miami when he got pulled at halftime after struggling on a bum ankle to help the defending NFC champion 49ers snap a two-game skid.

Jared Goff's interception in the end zone to Verrett helped doom the Rams.