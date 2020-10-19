Jimmy Garoppolo throws 3 TD passes, 49ers beat Rams 24-16

Garoppolo bounced back after a rough performance last week in a loss to Miami, to help the defending NFC champion 49ers snap a two-game skid.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Jimmy Garoppolo threw three TD passes in the first half and Jason Verrett’s first interception in more than four years helped preserve the lead that gave the San Francisco 49ers a 24-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Garoppolo bounced back after a rough performance last week in a loss to Miami when he got pulled at halftime after struggling on a bum ankle to help the defending NFC champion 49ers snap a two-game skid.