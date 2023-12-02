Super Bowl LVII is a family affair: brothers face off, kids could be born during game

A Super Bowl baby is the name given to the children of NFL players who are born during the big game. It's a rare occurrence, but actually happened last year.

WASHINGTON — We could have another Super Bowl baby this year!

At 5:40 a.m. Eastern, Kansas City Wide Receiver Mecole Hardman tweeted some exciting news about his pregnant girlfriend: "OMG HER WATER BROKE."

OMG HER WATER BROKE 👀👀👀 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 12, 2023

When the L.A. Rams took on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, Rams Wide Receiver Van Jefferson's wife, Samaria, was giving birth to their second child. But Jefferson had no idea, according to People.

The couple had put a plan in place beforehand to account for that exact situation, they told the magazine. Part of that plan: Samaria left the game when she went into labor, and nobody told Jefferson until after the game.

But Chiefs fans don't need to worry that Hardman's child being born will split his attention and hurt the Chiefs' offense. Hardman is out on the injured reserve, so he won't be playing in the Super Bowl.

Even crazier, it's possible we could have a second Super Bowl baby from the other team. Jason Kelce, a Center for the Eagles, is expecting the birth of a child with his wife Kylie.

Kylie is 38 weeks pregnant, meaning she's close enough to giving birth that she could go into labor during the big game, just like Jefferson's wife.

In order to prepare for such a possibility, Kylie will be bringing her OB-GYN to Super Bowl LVII.

Jason made the revelation on the latest episode of the podcast he co-hosts with his brother, "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce."

“Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game,” Jason said. “That could be a super Kelce bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted.”