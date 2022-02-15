Mikaela Shiffrin confirms she'll compete in 6 events at Winter Olympics

The U.S. alpine skier told Eurosport that she'll be in the mixed team event Saturday, after competing in the combined two days before.

BEIJING, China — U.S. alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin will have two more chances to medal in the 2022 Winter Olympics, after confirming she'll compete in the mixed team event on Saturday.

The mixed team competition would be her sixth of these Olympics and would make her only the second female alpine skier ever to enter so many events in one Games.

After her 18th place finish in her first Olympics downhill on Tuesday, 26-year-old Shiffrin, of Edwards, told Eurosport, "I'm going to do the team event as well."

She has also committed to the women's combined on Thursday – an event in which she won silver in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. She's a favorite to medal in this event in Beijing.

So far, Shiffrin has competed in giant slalom, slalom, super-G and downhill, though her performances have not gone as well as she had hoped for. She was disqualified in both of the slalom events and finished off the podium in super-G and downhill.

If she competes in six events, Shiffrin will be only the second female alpine skier ever to do so. Petra Vlhova of Slovakia entered six alpine skiing events four years ago, which was the first Games to include a mixed team event, according to NBC Sports.

Vlhova won a gold in Beijing in slalom before leaving ahead of schedule because of an ankle injury, NBC Sports reported.

In the mixed team event, she'll likely compete with Paula Moltzan, who trains in Vail and finished eighth in the women's slalom, and Luke Winters, who's set to compete in the men's slalom on Wednesday.

