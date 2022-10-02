Shaun White's girlfriend Nina Dobrev cheers him on ahead of his last Olympic hurrah

Nina Dobrev is a Canadian actress most well known for her roles in Degrassi and Vampire Diaries.

BEIJING, China — Fans are getting ready to tune in as world-renowned snowboarder Shaun White prepares to take on the Olympic stage for the last time for Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Games -- and there's one special person who is rooting for him too.

White is taking on Switzerland, Germany, Japan and Austria in the men's halfpipe final Thursday night. He first won a gold medal in the event 16 years ago.

Although the American is not competing against a Canadian this year, he is dating one.

So, who is Shaun White's girlfriend?

Nina Dobrev has been in a romantic relationship with the snowboarder for a couple of years now.

Dobrev is an accomplished star herself. According to IMDb, the Canadian actress is well known for her roles in teen dramas like Degrassi: The Next Generation and The Vampire Diaries. Her film work includes the likes of The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Let's Be Cops.

Though the pair are not married, and there's no word on whether the Olympian is planning on popping the big question any time soon, Dobrev and White have been dating for two years now.

While White has been in Beijing — vying to end his Olympic snowboarding career on a high note — away from family, Dobrev made sure the gold medalist was feeling loved from thousands of miles away.

White revealed in a TikTok video Dobrev hid photos of his friends and family with hand-written heartfelt notes throughout his luggage.

Although the 35-year-old is not a favorite in his event this time, White is gearing up to go for a fourth Olympic gold medal on Thursday.

Dobrev took to Instagram to post a photo of White in a subtle show of support for her sweetheart ahead of the event.