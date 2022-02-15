What's the story behind the giant Olympic pretzel?

BEIJING, China — Spectators aren't allowed to cheer during the Winter Olympics due to China's pandemic protocols, but fans from Germany have found an alternative way to support their athletes from the sidelines.
Germany's figure skating team has been attracting lots of attention by displaying a giant inflatable pretzel whenever one of their athletes is competing on the ice.
The inedible pretzel has already accumulated its own fan base who celebrate on social media whenever the mascot is seen on the sidelines.
"Pretzel is the best Olympic mascot," one Twitter user wrote Tuesday after the pretzel was spotted in the crowds.
The pretzel, or "breze" in German, can often be seen draped in the colors of Germany's national flag or hanging off the shoulder of a German athlete.
But the pretzel didn't bring Germany much luck at the start of the games since the country's athletes were eliminated after the first three rounds of the team event.
Winter Olympics
The Beijing Olympics are here! Watch the stories of athletes with an Arizona connection right here on 12 News.