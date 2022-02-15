What's the story behind the giant Olympic pretzel?

Forget pandas. There's a new unofficial mascot that's charming the hearts of spectators watching Beijing's Winter Olympics.

BEIJING, China — Spectators aren't allowed to cheer during the Winter Olympics due to China's pandemic protocols, but fans from Germany have found an alternative way to support their athletes from the sidelines.

Germany's figure skating team has been attracting lots of attention by displaying a giant inflatable pretzel whenever one of their athletes is competing on the ice.

The inedible pretzel has already accumulated its own fan base who celebrate on social media whenever the mascot is seen on the sidelines.

"Pretzel is the best Olympic mascot," one Twitter user wrote Tuesday after the pretzel was spotted in the crowds.

The pretzel, or "breze" in German, can often be seen draped in the colors of Germany's national flag or hanging off the shoulder of a German athlete.

But the pretzel didn't bring Germany much luck at the start of the games since the country's athletes were eliminated after the first three rounds of the team event.

obsessed with the pretzel they were at our hockey venue last night 😭 pic.twitter.com/nHG7QETL42 — ki | olympics era (@noregretskii) February 12, 2022

I’m loving that Germany brought a giant inflatable pretzel to cheer on their fellow team members. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/tVBusyKCUt — Jessica Cope (@JessACope) February 6, 2022

Winter Olympics