Stockton St. Mary's High alum heading to NBA finals with Miami Heat

The Miami Heat guard grew up in Modesto and attended St. Mary's High School in Stockton for three years.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A little bit of Stockton and Modesto are heading to the NBA Finals!

With the Miami Heat's dominating win over the Boston Celtics, the Heat punched their ticket to the Finals where they'll have a showdown with the Denver Nuggets.

One of the players who helped get them there was St. Mary's High School alum Gabe Vincent.

Vincent grew up about a half hour south of Stockton in Modesto, where he attended Modesto Christian High School as a Freshman before going to St. Mary's High School in Stockton.

At St. Mary's, he played for three years, eventually becoming the school record holder in points and three-pointers made, according to the NBA.

Vincent went undrafted in 2018, but ultimately signed with the Miami Heat as a free agent on a two-way contract in 2020. He also played some games a Stockton King in the 2019-2020 season.

Vincent and the Heat entered the playoffs as underdogs, but found themselves in the Eastern Conference Finals, going 3-0 against the No. 2 seeded Boston Celtics.

The Celtics pushed the series to a Game 7, but failed to overcome Miami. Vincent scored 10 points with four assists and one rebound in Game 7. However, he had his best scoring performance in Game 3 with 29 points.

The Heat and Nuggets battle it out in the NBA Finals on June 1.

