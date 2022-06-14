x
Hwy. 20 closed between Nevada City and I-80 as fuel tanker blocks road

Caltrans is estimating that the Hwy. 20 will be closed for the next four to six hours as 9,000 gallons of gasoline need to be transferred from the fuel tanker.

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — Caltrans says Hwy. 20 is closed between Nevada City and Interstate 80 due to a fuel tanker blocking the roadway.

Caltrans and California Highway Patrol are estimating that the Hwy. 20 will be closed for the next four to six hours as 9,000 gallons of gasoline need to be transferred from the fuel tanker before they are able to remove it from the roadway.

CHP asks drivers to use Highway 174 to I-80 as an alternate route.

