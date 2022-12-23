Four people dead, 46 vehicles involved in crash on Ohio Turnpike across Sandusky, Erie counties; crews on scene

Recovery efforts are underway after a fatal crash involving dozens of vehicles closed a portion of the Ohio Turnpike in both directions Friday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, turnpike personnel and first responders from several agencies remain on the scene hours after a multi-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike left four dead and many injured Friday afternoon.

The crash happened eastbound between State Route 53 and State Route 4 in Sandusky County and eventually stretched into Erie County.

Forty-six vehicles were involved in the crash, according to OSHP Sgt. Ryan Purpura. At least three of the four victims were in different vehicles, and none of their identities have been released.

The exact number of injuries has not yet been determined. The crash is still under investigation, Purpura said.

Eastbound lanes are still closed as of 11 a.m. Saturday and eastbound traffic is being diverted off at exit 91 at State Route 53. Crews are working to remove commercial vehicles from the scene.

As of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, westbound lanes of traffic between exit 118 (US 250) & exit 91 (SR 53) are closed again due to a morning crash unrelated to Friday's incident, according to the Ohio Turnpike Commission.

Weather factored into Friday's crash, OSHP confirmed. Everyone involved in the crash has been bussed to a facility to stay warm in the frigid temperatures.

The rescue effort continued through white-out conditions.

The Sandusky County Sheriff confirmed that a mutual aid request for extraction resources was issued to Toledo Fire & Rescue Department. Dozens of other departments and agencies from across the region also responded to the scene.

TFRD crews were assigned to recovery and rescue efforts.

"Over the course of 4 to 5 hours, working side by side with other local first responders, they were able rescue two live victims from the mangled wreckage and also, unfortunately, had the task of recovering two deceased victims," TFRD said in an incident response update Saturday morning.

"I've never seen anything like it," a 30-year veteran of TFRD said. "One of the worst incidents I've ever responded to."

This is a developing story.

On December 23, 2022, at approximately 2:30 PM a mutual aid request was received by the Sandusky County Sheriff asking... Posted by Toledo Fire & Rescue Department on Saturday, December 24, 2022