Pedestrian dies after crash involving two other cars in Sacramento

Sacramento police said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman is dead after two cars crashed in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Police Department. 

Sacramento Police Department tweeted that the crash happened near Folsom Boulevard between 59th and 60th streets. The woman was described as a pedestrian who was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police did not release the identity of the woman, what led to the crash or a description of the cars and drivers.

Traffic nearby the scene will be impacted as police conduct their investigation. 

